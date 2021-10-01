LOVE Park is back with a fresh fall pop-up market, complete with live music

Fall is popping and so is a new LOVE Park market featuring Black and Latino businesses there to fulfill your seasonal wish list with tea, local fashion, wellness products, and more.

For the next four weekends, an eclectic roster of local indie businesses including Sable Collective, Gynger Tea, Wildflower Herbs, justKEEBS, Nubian K. Essentials, She’s Phenomenal Fashions, and Marlie D’apparel, and dozens more will be set up at the park outside of City Hall.

The market will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, when there will also be free community yoga and meditation classes.

“The return of programming to LOVE Park is another sign that Philadelphia’s iconic Center City attractions are open and welcoming to visitors,” said Kathryn Ott Lovell, commissioner of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, during a news conference on Friday.