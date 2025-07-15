Heavy rains and flash flooding sweep across the Northeast, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Heavy rain swept across parts of the U.S. Northeast on Monday night, inundating sections of New York and New Jersey with flash flooding that stranded vehicles in roadways, closed subway lines and led to a declaration of a state of emergency.

Most flash flood watches and warnings expired in parts of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania as the rain moved on, but some roads and streets were still flooded as of Tuesday morning.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to flash flooding and heavy rainfall, advising people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. A video posted to social media by CBS showed flood waters bring a major roadway in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, to a standstill, stranding buses.

In one flooded North Plainfield, New Jersey, neighborhood, a house caught on fire and collapsed, possibly due to an explosion, not long after the family inside had evacuated, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

In New York City, some subway service was temporarily suspended while other lines were running with severe delays due to flooding, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. New York’s emergency services agency wrote on the social platform X that parts of the city and mid-Hudson were getting hit with flash floods.