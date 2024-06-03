Flood risk is increasing in the Philly region. Here’s what you need to know

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The Philadelphia region is at risk of increased flooding due to climate change, whether it’s coastal storm surge, sunny-day flooding along tidal rivers or flash flooding on inland roads.

Flooding can happen during a hurricane, in the days after one hits, during a bad thunderstorm or when a storm drain on your street backs up. Sometimes, even a smaller rainstorm combined with high tide can cause unexpected flooding.

People in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey are frequently trapped and rescued by boat during floods, and several floods in the region have been deadly. Numerous people died during the aftermaths of Hurricanes Sandy and Ida as well as during a 2023 summer rainstorm in Pennsylvania.

“Whether you’re in Rehoboth Beach or Cape May, you need to know where you’re at risk,” FEMA Regional Administrator MaryAnn Tierney told WHYY News. “You need to have a plan for what you’re going to do.”

What do the different weather warnings mean?

The National Weather Service issues weather notifications with varying degrees of certainty and severity. In general, a “watch” is less threatening than a “warning.” Here are some common flood-related messages and what they mean:

Flood Watch: Flooding is possible

Flood or Flash Flood Warning: Flooding, or flash flooding, is imminent or happening now

Tropical Storm Warning: Sustained tropical cyclone-level winds are expected in the next 36 hours, potentially bringing storm surge, coastal flooding or river flooding

Coastal Flood Warning: moderate to major coastal flooding that will pose a serious risk to life and property is happening or expected soon

You can find more detailed warning definitions on the National Weather Service website.

FEMA recommends signing up for local emergency notifications from your city, county or state.

For example, Philadelphians can sign up for ReadyPhiladelphia text alerts by texting “ReadyPhila” to 888-777, or can sign up online for emails or voicemails, and can specify up to five addresses for which they’d like targeted alerts. Delawareans can sign up for the Delaware Emergency Notification System to receive texts, emails and/or voice messages, and choose from a variety of preferred languages.