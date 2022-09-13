Why Ida’s remnants left the Vine Street Expressway under water

Over a year ago, the Vine Street Expressway, or I-676, looked more like a canal than the highway that runs through Center City.

A depressed portion of the roadway filled like a bathtub with floodwaters from the swollen Schuylkill River, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through the Philadelphia region. It took days for the highway, which connects I-95 and the Schuylkill Expressway, to fully reopen in both directions.

“You could’ve swam from 22nd Street to about 15th Street,” said Justin Galbreath, a district maintenance manager at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The reason, according to PennDOT: a vital pumping station was overwhelmed.

Submerged electrical equipment

PennDOT operates four pumping stations in the city of Philadelphia to keep roadways dry: two near the Delaware River that service I-95 and an offramp to Christopher Columbus Boulevard, and two along the Vine Street Expressway — one near 10th Street and the other beneath 22nd Street. It was the pump station at 22nd Street, closer to the Schuylkill River, that failed during Ida.

Both the equipment connecting this pumping station to the PECO electricity supply and a backup generator are located at the same level as the sunken Vine Street Expressway, about 18 feet below the 22nd Street overpass, according to PennDOT officials.

As the roadway filled with floodwaters, that became a problem.

“The water continued to rise and continued to rise,” Galbreath said. “At a certain point, the power supply — our PECO power supply and our generator — went underwater.”

Without power, the pumps could not function.

“Just like what you saw in [Hurricane] Katrina … when you have that bathtub effect, those low points, the water can’t get out without a pump,” said Virginia Smith, a professor at Villanova University’s Center for Resilient Water Systems, which PennDOT hired as a research partner on the agency’s long-term improvement project along I-95. “Once something fails, it’s just going to keep getting worse.”

The flooding of the Vine Street Expressway and 22nd Street pump station during Ida caused around $715,000 in damage, according to PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph. PennDOT had to replace the electrical equipment at the pump station, Galbreath said, but the pumps themselves were able to be repaired.