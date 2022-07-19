Thousands of people could live at the flood-prone Navy Yard. Will they be safe?

A canal, green roofs, and lots of fill

The plan prescribes absorptive elements like green roofs, ambitious drainage features, and elevation of new construction.

Several experts not involved with the plan said it employs best or standard practices to deal with the site’s different types of flood risk — from inland rainfall to storm surge moving up the Delaware River.

“They’re recognizing that water is definitely a threat at this location, and they’re trying to use the entire toolbox of interventions that are available to try and reduce that risk,” said Miles Owen, an environmental planner with DVRPC. “I don’t know if you can ever say [flood risk] would be completely reduced, but they’re doing what they can.”

Just over half of the multifamily residential units are planned for the Navy Yard’s “historic core,” where the plan recommends expanding surfaces that runoff can soak into, as well as elevating new construction and new roadways “where feasible” in the context of existing development.

The rest of the housing would be in the site’s future Waterfront District on the east end of the site. There, a series of swales would hold stormwater, and pipes would carry it to the river or a vegetated area. A new canal would serve a similar purpose. Mixed-use buildings would be set above basement parking, with first floors elevated several feet higher than current ground levels. A notification system would alert residents during flood events to move their cars and get out.

A “loop road” on the eastern and northern part of the site would be raised to an elevation meant to keep it passable through the end of the century — the current level a 100-year flood is expected to reach, plus four feet of sea level rise.

Cohen, with Navy Yard developer Ensemble, said the plan protects residential development by containing it to mid- and high-rise buildings, and keeping it largely above the ground floor.

DVRPC planners said the proposed first floor elevations in the Waterfront and Greenway District, earmarked for life sciences, seem protective against both sea level rise and some storm events, although it’s hard to say precisely what intensity of flooding the development could handle, because the plan does not include enough technical details.

“There’s a good margin of safety built into the plan, from what we can glean,” DVRPC’s Linn said.

Montalto, of Drexel, said the plan uses an appropriate future sea level rise projection. But he said more detailed hydrologic studies are needed — for example, to determine how the planned swales and canal would drain in a flood event, or how sea level rise could affect groundwater tables, foundations, and underground infrastructure.

More detailed engineering studies would also need to happen as individual buildings move through the development process, said Virginia Smith, a professor in Villanova University’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering who studies how rivers and floodplains change through time. Her biggest concern about the Navy Yard’s proposed residential development is whether off-site road infrastructure is prepared to withstand floods.

“I feel like the framework’s there, to try to keep everyone safe,” she said.

The site’s developers also have a financial interest in protecting their buildings from climate change.

“As a developer and owner at the Navy Yard, we’re thinking about these buildings as kind of hundred-year buildings, from an investment standpoint, that need to be able to be financed and maintain and hold their value and hopefully increase in value over time,” Ensemble’s Cohen said.

The PIDC and its development partners have only been allowed to build housing on the site in the last few years. In 2019, the Navy agreed to selectively lift some residential deed restrictions, which prohibited residential development, for parts of the site.

“Up to 4,000 lives at risk”

Not everyone is confident the flood-proofing features outlined in the plan can keep employees and future residents of the Navy Yard safe.

Josh Lippert, the city’s former floodplain manager, said the plan is disjointed and superficial when it comes to addressing flood risk.

“There’s not enough specificity here to have any of the planners, during zoning reviews, really hold [the developers] to anything,” he said.

Lippert said the proposed canal, meant to store water during storm events, could actually make flooding worse by introducing an open body of water to the site. And he said the proposed green infrastructure would help reduce runoff during small storms, but would not protect the site during a hurricane.