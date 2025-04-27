Catholic faithful pay respects to Pope Francis as his tomb opens to the public in Rome basilica

Roman Catholic faithful began visiting the tomb of Pope Francis on Sunday, filing past the simple white tomb in St. Mary Major Basilica a day after he was bade farewell by the powerful of the world and a crowd of hundreds of thousands.

A single white rose was placed on the tomb that said “Franciscus” — the pope’s name in Latin. A light cast its warm glow over the tomb and a reproduction of the late pontiff’s pectoral cross on the wall above it.

Rosario Correale, from Salerno, Italy, said that he experienced “great emotion” at witnessing Francis’ final resting place.

“I see all the people are truly moved,” Correale said. “He has truly left a mark on us.”

People filed past, many crossing themselves or snapping photos with their phones. Ushers urged them to keep moving to accommodate the thousands who flocked to the Rome basilica to see the tomb, forming a long line outside.

Later in the day, a group of cardinals arrived in buses and entered through the church doors to pay homage to Francis at his tomb, and for an evening vespers service.

The tomb was opened on the second of nine days of official mourning for Francis, after which a conclave will be held to elect the next pope.

“Pope Francis for me was an inspiration, a guide,” said Elias Caravalhal.

Caravalhal lives in Rome, but was unable to pay his respects to Francis when the body was lying in state in St. Peter’s Basilica after his death on Easter Monday at the age of 88. He said that he visited the tomb “to thank him for what he has done.”