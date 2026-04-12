Pennsylvania residents have an extra month to apply for heating assistance

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Pennsylvanians have one more month to apply for help paying their heating bills.

The state extended the deadline for its Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, from April 10 to May 8.

The extension comes days after the state’s moratorium on utility shutoffs for low-income customers during the winter ended, exposing households who are behind on their bills to having their gas or electric service terminated.

“LIHEAP helps Pennsylvanians around our Commonwealth heat their homes and keep themselves and their families warm through the winter, but as we welcome Spring, past-due bills and emergencies may still be financially destabilizing,” said Val Arkoosh, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, in a statement. “If you are still having trouble paying your heating bills, please apply.”

Households faced higher heating bills this winter, as natural gas prices rose faster than inflation over the past year. PECO, which provides electric service to the Philadelphia region and natural gas service to the Philadelphia suburbs, is asking to raise its distribution rates by over 11% beginning in 2027.

Philadelphia Gas Works also raised rates at the end of 2025 by about $6 a month for the average customer.

The six-week federal government shutdown last fall delayed the start of Pennsylvania’s LIHEAP season, which usually runs November through April.

Between December and late March, more than 233,000 households in Pennsylvania received assistance through LIHEAP, with an average grant of $282, according to the state’s Department of Human Services.