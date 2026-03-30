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PECO electricity customers in Philadelphia and its suburbs are facing potential rate hikes of 12.5% beginning in 2027, while the company’s suburban natural gas customers could also pay an increase of 11.4%.

The company filed two requests to raise rates with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Monday. The current proposal would increase a typical electricity customer’s bill by $20.08 a month and a typical gas user by $14.52 a month, according to PECO.

“Affordability is top of mind for everybody … but so too is infrastructure broadly and whether or not it’s ready for the challenges of today,” said Doug Oliver, PECO senior vice president of government, regulatory and external affairs.

Oliver said given affordability issues, the company considered waiting another year before seeking a rate increase, but said the short-term gains for customers would not be worth it since the longer the wait, the higher the costs would be for needed infrastructure upgrades to ensure safety and reliability.

The company is seeking an additional $429 million to pay for electricity infrastructure investments and $81 million for natural gas upgrades. PECO serves 1.7 million electricity users in southeastern Pennsylvania along with more than 553,000 gas customers in suburban Philadelphia.

PECO said it plans to invest $10 billion in infrastructure over the next five years to shore up the electrical grid and replace existing leaky natural gas pipelines. The company said replacing the lines would reduce the release of the greenhouse gas methane, while upgrading electrical power infrastructure with state-of-the-art technology would ensure that the lights remain on during increasingly severe storms.

“We understand that any increase in costs is difficult for families and businesses, and

we don’t take this request lightly,” PECO president and CEO David Vahos said in a statement. “Our customers deserve a system they can count on – especially as severe weather grows more frequent. These investments will strengthen the grid, reduce outages, and ensure we’re delivering the safe, reliable service our customers expect every day.”

As part of the rate case, the company has proposed spreading out some increases over six years, a longer time period than is typical, which it said would reduce costs to ratepayers by $88 million in 2027.

“[This] demonstrates to our customers that we totally understand the challenges they are facing but we think we have struck the right balance that we are making the investments that we know are needed but also make sure there are sufficient protections in place for our customers,” Oliver said.

PECO’s previous rate hike, which kicked in at the beginning of 2025, resulted in record profits. Net income shot up 47.7% to $814 million in 2025 over the previous year, according to earning reports by its parent company Exelon.

Exelon President and CEO Calvin Butler earned more than $15.6 million in 2025.