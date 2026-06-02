New Jersey election 2026: Primary voters are heading to the polls. Here’s what to know

What questions do you have about the 2026 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Voters are heading to the polls today to cast ballots in New Jersey’s 2026 primary election. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Reporters from WHYY News are following the state’s major campaigns, including races for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.

As Election Day unfolds, follow special coverage on WHYY.org, the WHYY App and WHYY-FM.

Here’s your voter game plan