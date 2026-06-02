New Jersey election 2026: Primary voters are heading to the polls. Here’s what to know
Republicans will choose a candidate to challenge U.S. Sen. Cory Booker in November, and 14 candidates are competing in the state’s 12th Congressional District.
What questions do you have about the 2026 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.
Voters are heading to the polls today to cast ballots in New Jersey’s 2026 primary election. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Reporters from WHYY News are following the state’s major campaigns, including races for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.
As Election Day unfolds, follow special coverage on WHYY.org, the WHYY App and WHYY-FM.
Here’s your voter game plan
- Your one-stop shop: Live coverage, candidate guides and election results, all in one place.
- Voter FAQs: WHYY News’ New Jersey voter guide has the answers you need about key deadlines, mail ballot information, candidate breakdowns and more.
- Key races to watch
- U.S. Senate: These four Republicans are competing for their party’s nomination in a bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Cory Booker in November.
- U.S. House
- 2nd Congressional District: Four Democrats are hoping to topple Jeff Van Drew.
- 4th Congressional District: Democrats are looking to flip this longtime GOP seat.
- 12th Congressional District: 14 candidates are running in this crowded primary race.
- Counting the votes: Follow along with WHYY as primary election results come in this evening.
Still have your New Jersey mail ballot? You can hand it in today
Still holding onto yours? There are several ways to turn it in.
Voters have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to return their mail ballots to their county board of elections office in person or drop them off in one of their county’s secure ballot drop box locations.
Mail ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the county boards of elections on or before Monday, June 8.
Mail ballots that are not postmarked must be received by Thursday, June 4, in order to count.
Vote-by-mail ballots cannot be returned to a voter’s polling location.
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