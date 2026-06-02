New Jersey 2026 primary election results

Voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast ballots in New Jersey’s 2026 primary election.

Reporters from WHYY News are following the state’s major campaigns, including races for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House.

Unsure which congressional district you fall under? Residents can find their New Jersey U.S. House district online using their ZIP code.

WHYY News will have all of the live results as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m. Follow along for special coverage on WHYY.org and the WHYY App.