Elections 2026

New Jersey 2026 primary election results

See full results from New Jersey's 2026 primaries, including races for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House.

''I Voted'' stickers are seen at a polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

''I Voted'' stickers are seen at a polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)

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Voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast ballots in New Jersey’s 2026 primary election.

Reporters from WHYY News are following the state’s major campaigns, including races for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House.

Unsure which congressional district you fall under? Residents can find their New Jersey U.S. House district online using their ZIP code.

WHYY News will have all of the live results as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m. Follow along for special coverage on WHYY.org and the WHYY App.

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U.S. Senate

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U.S. House

Atlantic County

Bergen County

Burlington County

Camden County

Cape May County

Cumberland County

Essex County

Gloucester County

Hudson County

Hunterdon County

Mercer County

Middlesex County

Monmouth County

Morris County

Ocean County

Passaic County

Salem County

Somerset County

Sussex County

Union County

Warren County

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