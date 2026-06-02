New Jersey 2026 primary election results
See full results from New Jersey's 2026 primaries, including races for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House.
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- U.S. Senate
- U.S. House
Voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast ballots in New Jersey’s 2026 primary election.
Reporters from WHYY News are following the state’s major campaigns, including races for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House.
Unsure which congressional district you fall under? Residents can find their New Jersey U.S. House district online using their ZIP code.
WHYY News will have all of the live results as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m. Follow along for special coverage on WHYY.org and the WHYY App.
U.S. Senate
U.S. House
Atlantic County
Bergen County
Burlington County
Camden County
Cape May County
Cumberland County
Essex County
Gloucester County
Hudson County
Hunterdon County
Mercer County
Middlesex County
Monmouth County
Morris County
Ocean County
Passaic County
Salem County
Somerset County
Sussex County
Union County
Warren County
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