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In Tuesday’s primary election for New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District, Dr. Adam Hamawy, a surgeon who served in the U.S. Army and a political newcomer, defeated a dozen other candidates, including an assemblywoman, two mayors, a county commissioner, a fitness instructor and a neuroscience professor, with about 28% of the vote. So how did he do it?

Political observers say he didn’t do it by building a traditional county political machine. Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, said he capitalized on the first open congressional primary held without the state’s controversial “county line” ballot system, while benefiting from millions of dollars in outside spending that helped him reach voters.

What was the ‘county line’?

For many years, the names of primary election candidates endorsed by power brokers and county party organizations in New Jersey were placed together in the first row or column of the ballot, while other candidates were listed on an obscure section of the ballot known colloquially as “ballot Siberia.” Rasmussen said ballot placements would usually determine election outcomes, but a federal judge ruled two years ago that the county line was unconstitutional, allowing candidates to compete on a more level playing field.

Because of this change, Hamawy did not need to secure the endorsement of party bosses or county chairs, Rasmussen said.

“He was able to present himself in the way that he wanted, and he was able to succeed by finding progressive voters across the district rather than relying on any one regional strength,” he said.

He noted Hamawy was a strong second-place finisher in every county in the 12th Congressional District: Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset and Union.

“What wound up happening was he wasn’t reliant on any one county party to help get him over the finish line,” Rasmussen said. “He was able to do well across the board.”

Money gains influence

With a much more wide-open primary ballot design, money replaced the county line as the major influencing factor, Rasmussen said.

“Hamawy raised the most money by far in this race, so he had the opportunity to present himself to the voters across the district in a way that the other candidates did not,” he said.

He said voters got messages that were very supportive of Hamawy and critical of some of the other candidates in the race.

“Money does become the overriding factor if it allows you to present yourself and it doesn’t allow your opponents to present themselves,” Rasmussen said

He noted that Hamawy received $2 million from American Priorities, a pro-Palestinian super PAC.

A super PAC is a political action committee that can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money. Super PACS are referred to as independent expenditure committees, because the one thing that they are not allowed to do is coordinate their messaging with the campaigns themselves.

“Outside of that, almost anything goes,” Rasmussen said.