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Chester County has tapped Michele DiCaprio as the new director of the Department of Voter Services, following months of controversy and the departure of a top election official.

DiCaprio, a West Chester resident, previously served as a foreign service officer with the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID. During her time as a diplomat, DiCaprio led a team focused on democracy, human rights and governance in Mozambique.

“Through her years of work on election operations and counterterrorism program evaluation, she has established a strong track record of developing high-performing teams, strengthening organizational effectiveness, and managing critical public-facing services,” Chester County Administrator Erik Walschburger said in a Wednesday press release.

DiCaprio holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Indiana University and a master’s degree in law and diplomacy from the Fletcher School at Tufts University. She will begin her new role on July 20.

“I look forward to working with the Voter Services team to ensure secure, accurate, and efficient elections for every voter in Chester County,” DiCaprio said in the release. “Elections are the foundation of our democracy, and I am committed to serving voters with integrity and transparency.”