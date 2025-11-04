Some Pennsylvania and New Jersey voters looking to cast their ballots in the 2025 general election faced challenges at the polls early Tuesday.

Here’s a look at some of the issues that have cropped up so far across the Delaware Valley:

Third parties omitted from voter rolls in Chester County

When Chester County polling places opened on Tuesday, the voter rolls only included those registered as Republicans and Democrats, with reports of voters being turned away. Others said they were able to vote with provisional ballots.

In an email statement sent around 9:50 a.m., Chester County Voter Services said poll books at all precincts “currently do not include the names of voters registered with third parties.” The issue was identified just after polling centers opened at 7 a.m.

The email reported that Voter Services was actively delivering supplemental polling books to locations. In the meantime, registered voters whose names did not appear in the poll book could vote with provisional ballots.

Chester County has 230 polling locations and over 385,000 registered voters. Of those voters, over 75,000 are third-party voters — including Independents, Libertarians and “no affiliation” and non-partisan voters.

The experience was “disenfranchising,” Chester County resident Robert Healey said.

“Our vote today matters more than I think at any time in my lifetime,” he said.

Healey arrived at his polling place at around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“I went down and my name was not in the [polling] book next to my wife’s name, where it has been for the last 13 elections I’ve taken part of here in Chester County,” he said. “So I immediately was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ ”

He said he and several others in the polling place were independent voters. Election officials asked the independent voters to fill out provisional ballots.

“Two of the four voters over there walked out because they didn’t have time to fill out a provisional ballot,” he said. “It was a little time-consuming. It took me an extra 10 minutes or so.”

While Healey said this “may not seem like a lot,” he added that voters may be on their way to work or not have that extra time. He was concerned that independent voters may be unable to return to polling places to vote.

“We’re in a red-leaning county to begin with, and if you really want to disenfranchise or make it more difficult for a part of the populace to vote, then taking away the independent voter is critically important and/or making it more difficult,” he said.

A “formal review” of why third-party voters were omitted from poll books will take place, the county Voter Services email said, and the department will “take action to ensure this does not occur again.”