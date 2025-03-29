Election dates and deadlines to watch for Pa., Philly and N.J. in 2025
Voters will head to the polls across the Delaware Valley to weigh in on races for district attorney, governor, election boards and beyond.
What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.
Election season is underway in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Here are the election dates and deadlines you need to know:
Pennsylvania
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.