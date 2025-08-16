District 1
Counties: Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland
Municipalities: Avalon, Bridgeton, Cape May, Cape May Point, Commercial, Corbin City, Dennis, Downe, Estell Manor, Fairfield (Cumberland), Lawrence (Cumberland), Lower, Maurice River, Middle, Millville, North Wildwood, ››Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper, Vineland, West Cape May, West Wildwood, Weymouth, Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, Woodbine
- Democratic Party
- Republican Party
- Antwan McClellan (incumbent)
- Erik Simonsen (incumbent)
District 2
County: Atlantic
Municipalities: Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway, Hamilton (Atlantic), Linwood, Longport, Margate City, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic, Somers Point, Ventnor City
- Democratic Party
- Joanne Famularo
- Maureen Rowan
- Republican Party
- Don Guardian (incumbent)
- Claire Swift (incumbent)
District 3
Counties: Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem
Municipalities: Alloway, Carneys Point, Clayton, Deerfield, East Greenwich, Elk, Elmer, Elsinboro, Glassboro, Greenwich (Cumberland), Greenwich (Gloucester), Harrison (Gloucester), Hopewell (Cumberland), Logan, Lower Alloways Creek, Mannington, Mantua, National Park, Oldmans, Paulsboro, Penns Grove, Pennsville, Pilesgrove, Pitman, Pittsgrove, Quinton, Salem, Shiloh, South Harrison, Stow Creek, Swedesboro, Upper Deerfield, Upper Pittsgrove, Wenonah, West Deptford, Westville, Woodstown, Woolwich
- Democratic Party
- Dave Bailey Jr. (incumbent)
- Heather Simmons (incumbent)
- Republican Party
- Chris Konawell
- Lawrence Moore
District 4
Counties: Atlantic, Camden and Gloucester
Municipalities: Buena, Buena Vista, Chesilhurst, Franklin (Gloucester), Gloucester Township, Monroe (Gloucester), Newfield, Washington (Gloucester), Waterford, Winslow
- Democratic Party
- Dan Hutchison (incumbent)
- Cody Miller (incumbent)
- Republican Party
- Amanda Esposito
- Gerard McManus
District 5
Counties: Camden and Gloucester
Municipalities: Audubon, Barrington, Bellmawr, Brooklawn, Camden, Collingswood, Deptford, Gloucester City, Haddon Heights, Merchantville, Mount Ephraim, Pennsauken, Runnemede, Woodbury, Woodbury Heights, Woodlynne
- Democratic Party
- William F. Moen Jr. (incumbent)
- William W. Spearman (incumbent)
- Republican Party
- Constance Ditzel
- Nilsa Gonzales
- Green Party
District 6
Counties: Burlington and Camden
Municipalities: Audubon Park, Berlin Borough, Berlin Township, Cherry Hill, Clementon, Gibbsboro, Haddon, Haddonfield, Hi-Nella, Laurel Springs, Lawnside, Lindenwold, Magnolia, Maple Shade, Oaklyn, Pine Hill, Somerdale, Stratford, Tavistock, Voorhees
- Democratic Party
- Louis D. Greenwald (incumbent)
- Melinda Kane (incumbent)
- Republican Party
- Green Party
District 7
County: Burlington
Municipalities: Beverly, Bordentown, Bordentown Township, Burlington, Burlington Township, Cinnaminson, Delanco, Delran, Edgewater Park, Fieldsboro, Florence, Moorestown, Mount Laurel, Palmyra, Riverside, Riverton, Willingboro
- Democratic Party
- Carol Murphy (incumbent)
- Balvir Singh (incumbent)
- Republican Party
- Douglas F. Dillon
- Dione Johnson
District 8
Counties: Atlantic and Burlington
Municipalities: Bass River, Chesterfield, Eastampton, Egg Harbor City, Evesham, Folsom, Hainesport, Hammonton, Lumberton, Mansfield (Burlington), Medford, Medford Lakes, Mount Holly, Mullica, New Hanover, Pemberton Borough, Pemberton Township, Shamong, Southampton, Springfield (Burlington), Tabernacle, Washington (Burlington), Westampton, Woodland, Wrightstown
- Democratic Party
- Andrea Katz (incumbent)
- Anthony Angelozzi
- Republican Party
- Michael Torrissi Jr. (incumbent)
- Brandon E. Umba
District 9
Counties: Ocean
Municipalities: Barnegat, Barnegat Light, Beach Haven, Beachwood, Berkeley, Eagleswood, Harvey Cedars, Lacey, Lakehurst, Little Egg Harbor, Long Beach, Manchester, Ocean Gate, Ocean Township (Ocean), Pine Beach, Ship Bottom, Stafford, Surf City, Tuckerton
- Democratic Party
- Lisa Bennett
- Rosalee Keech
- Republican Party
- Gregory E. Myhre (incumbent)
- Brian Rumpf (incumbent)
District 10
Counties: Monmouth and Ocean
Municipalities: Bay Head, Brick, Brielle, Island Heights, Lavallette, Manasquan, Mantoloking, Point Pleasant, Point Pleasant Beach, Sea Girt, Seaside Heights, Seaside Park, South Toms River, Spring Lake, Spring Lake Heights, Toms River
- Democratic Party
- Janine Bauer
- Debra Di Donato
- Republican Party
- Paul Kanitra (incumbent)
- Gregory P. McGuckin (incumbent)
District 11
Counties: Monmouth
Municipalities: Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune, Neptune Township, Ocean Township (Monmouth), Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, Tinton Falls
- Democratic Party
- Margie M. Donlon (incumbent)
- Luanne M. Peterpaul (incumbent)
- Republican Party
- Jessica Ford
- Andrew Wardell
- We the People Party
District 12
Counties: Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean
Municipalities: Allentown, Englishtown, Helmetta, Jackson, Manalapan, Matawan, Millstone (Monmouth), North Hanover, Old Bridge, Plumsted, Roosevelt, Spotswood, Upper Freehold
- Democratic Party
- Kyler Dineen
- Freshta Taeb
- Republican Party
- Robert Clifton (incumbent)
- Alex Sauickie (incumbent)
District 13
County: Monmouth
Municipalities: Aberdeen, Atlantic Highlands, Hazlet, Highlands, Holmdel, Keansburg, Keyport, Little Silver, Marlboro, Middletown, Monmouth Beach, Oceanport, Rumson, Sea Bright, Union Beach, West Long Branch
- Democratic Party
- Jason Corley
- Vaibhav Gorige
- Republican Party
- Victoria A. Flynn (incumbent)
- Gerard Scharfenberger (incumbent)
District 14
Counties: Mercer and Middlesex
Municipalities: Cranbury, East Windsor, Hamilton (Mercer), Hightstown, Jamesburg, Monroe (Middlesex), Plainsboro, Robbinsville
- Democratic Party
- Wayne P. DeAngelo (incumbent)
- Tennille R. McCoy (incumbent)
- Republican Party
- Marty Flynn
- Joseph Stillwell
- Green Party
District 15
Counties: Hunterdon and Mercer
Municipalities: Delaware, East Amwell, Ewing, Frenchtown, Hopewell Borough (Mercer), Hopewell Township (Mercer), Kingwood, Lambertville, Lawrence (Mercer), Pennington, Stockton, Trenton, West Amwell, West Windsor
- Democratic Party
- Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (incumbent)
- Anthony S. Verrelli (incumbent)
- Republican Party
District 16
Counties: Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset
Municipalities: Branchburg, Clinton, Clinton Township, Flemington, High Bridge, Hillsborough, Lebanon Borough, Millstone (Somerset), Montgomery, Princeton, Raritan (Hunterdon), Readington, Rocky Hill, South Brunswick
- Democratic Party
- Mitchelle Drulis (incumbent)
- Roy Freiman (incumbent)
- Republican Party
- Catherine Payne
- Scott Sipos
Municipal elections are also happening in several counties. Consult with your county election office for more information.
collapse