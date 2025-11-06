New Jersey’s gubernatorial election took a national significance Tuesday night as Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill soundly defeated Republican former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli.

Discontent with President Donald Trump, the Republican Party and the ongoing federal government shutdown, as well as cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, influenced voter turnout and Sherrill’s victory. Although official numbers have not been released by the state Division of Elections, it has been reported that New Jersey voters turned out in high numbers.

“At least our polling showed that Trump was a large factor for the majority of voters, including for independent voters,” said Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling at Rutgers University. “These factors galvanized voters even more than anyone could have predicted given the turnout.”

Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, agreed that Trump turned out to be a huge factor in New Jersey.

“Trump giveth and Trump taketh away,” he said. “When he is on the ballot and he’s bringing out those Trump-only voters, about a half a million of them in New Jersey, Republicans do much better.”

Rasmussen pointed to Trump losing New Jersey in 2024 by 6%, a 10-percentage-point improvement compared to four years earlier. With Trump not on the ticket, he said, it is a “different story entirely.”

“All the demographic gains that the Republicans made under Trump, whether it was Latinos or Passaic County, or even the suburbs of Morris County, that all evaporated … in the space of a year,” he said.