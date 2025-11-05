Election 2025: How Philly’s suburbs voted on open space, policing ballot questions
A Chester County township has voted to keep its police department, while two Montco townships had different responses to questions on tax increases for open space benefits.
In the 2025 general election, suburban Philadelphia voters in three townships voted on ballot questions about tax increases to fund open space preservation and local policing. Here’s how they voted.
Chester County
In West Pikeland Township, Chester County, voters overwhelmingly approved a property tax increase to fund the West Pikeland Township Police Department.
The township was considering eliminating its police force to save costs, turning instead to regional policing from nearby municipalities or the Pennsylvania State Police. Other municipalities in the Greater Philadelphia region and across the state have taken similar steps to reduce their local budgets.
Some residents pushed back. More than 1,000 people signed a petition calling for the retention of the department and its current 20-hour-per-day patrol coverage.
Montgomery County
In Montgomery County, voters in Upper Frederick and Upper Providence townships faced questions about tax increases to fund open space benefits and other environmental improvements.
In Upper Frederick Township, voters approved a .04% increase in earned income tax to fund the purchase of additional open space, maintain and improve existing open space benefits, and expand existing parks, among other activities.
Voters in Upper Providence Township rejected a .06% increase in earned income tax and an increase of $0.50 per $1,000 assessed valuation in real property tax to fund township activities, including trail expansion, flood damage mitigation, the preservation of clean water and wildlife habitats and open space benefits.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.