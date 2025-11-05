Election 2025: How Philly’s suburbs voted on open space, policing ballot questions

In the 2025 general election, suburban Philadelphia voters in three townships voted on ballot questions about tax increases to fund open space preservation and local policing. Here’s how they voted.

Chester County

In West Pikeland Township, Chester County, voters overwhelmingly approved a property tax increase to fund the West Pikeland Township Police Department.

The township was considering eliminating its police force to save costs, turning instead to regional policing from nearby municipalities or the Pennsylvania State Police. Other municipalities in the Greater Philadelphia region and across the state have taken similar steps to reduce their local budgets.

Some residents pushed back. More than 1,000 people signed a petition calling for the retention of the department and its current 20-hour-per-day patrol coverage.