Elections 2025: What are the ballot questions facing Philly suburban voters?

Each election cycle, voters can have a direct say in policy decisions in their municipality through ballot measures.

Under Pennsylvania law, 5% of registered voters in a municipality must sign a petition and submit it to elected officials 90 days before the election for it to appear on the local ballot. Elections officials then revise the question and prepare it for the ballot.

This year, municipalities in Chester and Montgomery counties will be voting on referendums related to open space benefits, parks and policing.

Bucks County

There are no ballot questions for any municipality in Bucks County this election cycle.

Chester County

West Pikeland Township

The question: Do you favor increasing real property taxes not to exceed 1.5 mill in order to fund and maintain the West Pikeland Township Police Department, so that the Department may secure sufficient funds to continue its service to the residents of the Township?

What it means: The township is asking voters to approve an increase in real property taxes up to 1.5 mill ($1.50 per $1,000 assessed valuation) to fund the West Pikeland Township Police Department.

Similar to some municipalities in the Greater Philadelphia region and across the state, West Pikeland Township is considering eliminating its police department to save costs and rely on either regional policing from nearby municipalities or Pennsylvania State Police for law enforcement.

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition expressing their support for maintaining the department and the current level of 20-hour per day patrol coverage.

A “yes” vote to the referendum means the voter approves the tax increase in order to preserve the West Pikeland Township Police Department. A “no” vote means the voter does not approve a tax increase for those purposes.