Elections 2025: What are the ballot questions facing Philly suburban voters?
From preserving open space to funding local police, here's a round-up of ballot referendum questions in Chester and Montgomery counties.
Each election cycle, voters can have a direct say in policy decisions in their municipality through ballot measures.
Under Pennsylvania law, 5% of registered voters in a municipality must sign a petition and submit it to elected officials 90 days before the election for it to appear on the local ballot. Elections officials then revise the question and prepare it for the ballot.
This year, municipalities in Chester and Montgomery counties will be voting on referendums related to open space benefits, parks and policing.
Bucks County
There are no ballot questions for any municipality in Bucks County this election cycle.
Chester County
West Pikeland Township
The question: Do you favor increasing real property taxes not to exceed 1.5 mill in order to fund and maintain the West Pikeland Township Police Department, so that the Department may secure sufficient funds to continue its service to the residents of the Township?
What it means: The township is asking voters to approve an increase in real property taxes up to 1.5 mill ($1.50 per $1,000 assessed valuation) to fund the West Pikeland Township Police Department.
Similar to some municipalities in the Greater Philadelphia region and across the state, West Pikeland Township is considering eliminating its police department to save costs and rely on either regional policing from nearby municipalities or Pennsylvania State Police for law enforcement.
More than 1,000 people have signed a petition expressing their support for maintaining the department and the current level of 20-hour per day patrol coverage.
A “yes” vote to the referendum means the voter approves the tax increase in order to preserve the West Pikeland Township Police Department. A “no” vote means the voter does not approve a tax increase for those purposes.
Delaware County
Delaware County did not immediately respond to a request to provide information on local ballot measures this election cycle.
Montgomery County
Both ballot questions in Montgomery County townships concern tax raises to help fund the acquisition and preservation of open space benefits.
Upper Frederick Township
The question: Do you favor the imposition of an increase in the earned income tax at the rate of Four onehundredths of one percent (0.0004 or .04%) to be used by the Township of Upper Frederick for the purpose of protecting the Township’s rural character, preserving clean water and wildlife habitat and expanding the Township’s existing parks; to acquire interests in real property; to secure open space benefits and for transactional fees incidental to such acquisitions; to retire indebtedness incurred in acquiring open space; and to expend funds for any purpose relating to the acquisition, planning for acquisition, preservation, improvement, and maintenance of open space or for an open space benefit?
What it means: The township is asking voters if they want to approve a .04% increase in earned income tax so that officials can use the additional revenue to expand existing parks, fund the purchase of additional open space and maintain and improve existing open space benefits, which can include the preservation of water resources, forests, farmlands and scenic areas for the public.
A “yes” vote means the voter does approve the tax increase for the stated purpose. A “no” vote means the voter does not approve the tax increase.
Upper Providence Township
The question: Do you favor the imposition of an increase in the earned income tax at the rate of six one hundredths (6/100th) of one percent (0.06%) and an increase in the real property tax at the rate of .50 mills ($0.50 per $1,000 assessed valuation) by the Township of Upper Providence to be used to expand the Township’s trail and recreation systems; mitigate flood damage; preserve clean water and wildlife habitats; acquire interests in real property for purposes of securing open space benefits and for transactional fees incidental to such acquisitions; to retire indebtedness incurred in acquiring open space; and for the expenditure of funds for any purpose relating to the acquisition, planning for acquisition, preservation, improvement, and maintenance of open space or for an open space benefit?
What it means: The township is asking voters if they approve a .06% increase in earned income tax and an increase of $0.50 per $1,000 assessed valuation in real property tax. The additional revenue would be used by the township for a number of purposes, including expanding trails, mitigating flood damage, preserving clean water and wildlife habitats and acquiring and maintaining open space benefits.
A “yes” vote means the voter does approve the tax increase for the stated purpose. A “no” vote means the voter does not approve the tax increase.
