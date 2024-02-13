Council President Jay Conners said the question is should officials continue to “tax the hell” out of residents. He believes the answer is no.

“We honestly believe that we would be getting more services and better services because neighboring police departments have a lot more to offer than what we currently have.” Conners said.

Borough Council Vice President Christian Soltysiak, who works within the Public Safety Committee, attributes this consideration to an influx of new blood in borough government.

“Any time you have a fresh set of eyes looking at things it helps to kind of spark new conversations and it’s always kind of been in the back of our mind every year,” Soltysiak said.

From obvious expenses such as salaries and pensions to more unexpected costs such as vehicle repairs and legal fees, Soltysiak said the expenses add up and residents only catch a glimpse when paying their tax bill.

“We definitely need to encourage the sharing of more information about the cost of our police force and how that looks in our budget,” she said.

Jenkintown could rely on Abington, Cheltenham or state police services

Disbanding a police force and opting to share with a neighboring town is not a new concept.

Jenkintown Police Chief Tom Scott said Hatfield Borough has been contracting with Hatfield Township’s police for more than 20 years.

Newtown Township covers Wrightstown Township’s police services in Bucks County. Some municipalities utilize the state police.

“When you contract police services you are getting the full capability of that police department that you’re contracting with,” Scott said. “So you’re getting a full patrol division. You’re getting a detective division. You’re getting a community policing division. You’re getting a traffic safety unit, if they have that.”

Scott said the borough is “lucky” to call Abington neighbors. The township has the second largest police department in the county. He said it’s also possible that Cheltenham can be a partner. However, it has to be a mutual agreement.

In 2024, Scott said smaller borough’s are ill-equipped to perform “21st Century” policing and all of its tenets. From the training to the commitments, it costs time and resources on a profession that is already struggling to find and retain quality candidates, he said.

“It’s not an easy project. It’s a struggle for all of us,” Scott said. “You could ask any of the police in Montgomery County how much it’s been a difficult task to fill positions that are emptying, there’s people who are retiring and people are leaving the industry because of whatever facet that is driven them away and we have to be able to come up with new solutions to that.”