Democratic Commissioner Neil Makhija said the plans for additional detention centers at warehouses in Pennsylvania could result in “a quota driven incentive to violate constitutional rights and due process.”

“We have to make sure that we will not participate in this, that we will not lend our resources towards this project,” he said. “And I’m thankful that the governor has made clear that he will use every legal tool at his disposal to stop these detention facilities from being opened across the commonwealth, and absolutely, we should do the same here in Montgomery County to ensure that none of our county properties or land are used for any such purpose.”

Commissioner Tom DiBello, the lone Republican on the board, voted against the resolution. He said he didn’t receive a copy of the resolution until later in the day Wednesday, and received two different revised versions of the legislation Thursday morning before the meeting.

“I would have liked to have been able to provide comments, because I think that there’s probably aspects of this resolution that we could put in place that I would agree with, that I think are viable … but there’s things in there that I don’t agree with and I can’t support the resolution,” he said.

DiBello said he was also opposed to a section of the resolution that states that the Department of Assets and Infrastructure, in addition to posting signs on county-owned property, can provide signs to private businesses that “delineate the non-public areas of private property on which owners may desire to restrict activities related to federal civil immigration enforcement operations,” according to the resolution’s text.

Makhija responded by saying the resolution has “nothing to do with immigration policy.”

“This is about an agency that has killed American citizens,” he said. “This is about an agency that has repeatedly, flagrantly violated the law, the Constitution and direct court orders, and this is about Montgomery County’s stand in not participating in those kinds of actions.”

An ICE raid in Lower Providence Township in February, Makhija said, was an example of how federal immigration enforcement actions are impacting families and communities, including U.S. citizens.

“This is about our own desire to ensure that we’re protecting the rights of our residents, all residents, regardless of any immigration status,” he said.