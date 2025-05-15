From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Montgomery County Commissioners Neil Makhija and Jamila Winder announced in an op-ed in The Philadelphia Inquirer that they will not enter into any agreements with U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement under the federal agency’s 287(g) program.

The 287(g) program deputizes local law enforcement to serve and execute arrest warrants for immigration violations, among other provisions. These collaborations have more than doubled nationwide since President Donald Trump took office in January.

The two Democratic commissioners are notably distancing themselves from neighboring Bucks County, where Sheriff Fred Harran signed a collaboration agreement with ICE that would allow deputies to work with ICE officials through the “task force model” of the federal agency’s 287(g) program.

The agreement, which is not yet finalized, has been met with both pushback and support from Bucks residents in a county which went to Trump in the 2024 election by a razor-thin margin of just under 300 votes.

“We’re at a moment nationally where it is very clear the federal government is engaging in intimidation,” Makhija told WHYY News, citing the arrest and criminal indictment of a federal judge in Wisconsin accused of helping an immigrant evade ICE agents.

“There are a number of local officials who are just afraid to speak up, and they don’t know their own rights. And what I think is very important is that local officials understand that it is our right and responsibility to do what’s best for our residents,” he said. “We don’t have to implement a misguided federal policy that we know is going to harm people in a number of ways, and that has been clearly recognized in Supreme Court precedent by conservative judges like Justice Scalia and Justice O’Connor.”