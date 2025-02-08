Several blocks away, John Jaquez, an employee at the Latino Food Market, said the store has also seen a decline in sales, and is now offering to deliver groceries to customers’ homes.

“For now, we have to do what we have to do,” he said.

The state of fear is a departure from the norm in a borough where more than 30% of the population is Latino, and 17.7% of residents are foreign-born.

“Marshall is full of people but now there’s almost nobody,” Aleyda Benitez, who owns a convenience store, told WHYY News in Spanish.

Benitez has lived in Norristown for 15 years. She said the fear she sees now is different.

“I feel a little sad because I see the difference,” Benitez said. “People would come and buy. Now everyone is a little more sad.”

Nelly Jiménez-Arévalo, the executive director of Norristown-based ACLAMO who was recently named as Montgomery County’s first director of immigrant affairs, said it’s important for local leaders and residents to recognize the economic importance of immigrants in the region.

“Sadly, we have been attached to negative comments that have influenced how people see immigrant communities, but people don’t remember the economic impact, the tax base,” she said.

Jiménez-Arévalo is also urging residents to be cautious about sharing information on social media about ICE sightings to avoid generating more fear.

“It’s important to be prepared and not and we cannot panic, right?” she said. “Every group I’m in, I always tell people when they start posting information, I say, ‘Who is your source? Did you personally witness that transaction? Were they looking for someone who committed a crime and have a warrant, or they were only like looking for whoever, right? And I think educating the community on that and not causing more issues is going to be important moving forward.”