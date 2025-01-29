From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Seven people were detained during an operation conducted Tuesday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a car wash in North Philadelphia, according to advocacy leaders who say they spoke with family members.

Protesters stood side-by-side outside of the ICE headquarters in Center City shortly after a video posted to social media appeared to show the operation. Of the people detained, six were from Mexico and one was from the Dominican Republic, according to the New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia.