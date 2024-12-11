From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Immigrant rights advocates marched through Philadelphia on Tuesday, asking Mayor Cherelle Parker and city officials to resist President-elect Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans. They also demanded officials to strengthen and expand Philadelphia’s sanctuary city protections.

“Today we are here as Juntos, and with a coalition of organizations, asking the city, and particularly Mayor Cherelle Parker, to take a clear public stance around defending sanctuary city status in Philadelphia,” Erika Guadalupe Núñez, executive director of Juntos, the immigrants rights organization that organized the event.

Philadelphia has been a sanctuary city since 2016. Parker has said that designation, which prohibits local police collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, remains in place.

But when asked about the city’s sanctuary protections in November, Parker told the press, “I don’t know what will happen in the future,” and said that her administration is “prepared to address issues that will come before us.”

For Núñez and other immigrant rights advocates, Parker’s response so far is not enough.

“We want her to publicly declare that she will stand by sanctuary and defend against the enforcement actions of Trump,” she said. “[At] the same time, we want to name that sanctuary is a lot more than just ending collaboration between ICE and police, if not also making sure our schools are sanctuary schools, that there is no arena in Chinatown, and that our community members don’t have to fear rampant enforcement, such as ICE courthouse pickups like we saw in the last year.”

City Councilmember Rue Landau spoke to the crowd, affirming her support for the city’s undocumented immigrant community.

“Today, we come together not just to protect the policy, but to defend a principle,” she said. “The principle that our city will not be a place of fear, but a place of safety. Sanctuary is a word that holds more weight now than it has ever.”

In November, Landau introduced a resolution to authorize hearings to examine the city’s “commitment to protecting immigrant, LGBTQ plus and other marginalized communities and our collective civil rights in the face of the coming Trump administration.”

“I will do everything in my power to ensure that public resources will never be used to support federal deportation efforts, track and target people based on their national origin or ethnicity, or enforce discriminatory laws,” she told the crowd.