Jasmine Rivera said she felt disappointment, anger and grief when Donald Trump emerged as the winner of the 2024 presidential election. But the director of the Pennsylvania Immigration Coalition wasn’t surprised.

“We all knew this was a very real possibility. This is why we’ve been scenario planning for months, why we have a plan for exactly this situation,” she said. “But it still hurts. It hurts because we know what’s on the line.”

During his first term, Trump implemented the so-called “Muslim” travel ban, separated families at the border and cut back on a number of legal protections for noncitizens, including DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] “Dreamers” and people who had Temporary Protected Status. Immigration organizers in the region are preparing for what will likely be an onslaught of similar anti-immigrant rhetoric, policies and enforcement.

On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly called for mass deportations of undocumented residents and an end to birthright citizenship. He and his running mate, JD Vance, also launched a racist, false diatribe against Haitian immigrants and incessantly talked about “migrant crime,” despite studies linking immigration to lower crime rates.

Rachel Rutter, an immigration lawyer and director of nonprofit Project Libertad, said her phone has been “blowing up,” with calls from immigrant youth wondering how Trump’s victory will impact their cases and statuses. Teachers are also reaching out to her for advice on how best to support their immigrant students.

Rutter said although the infrastructure to carry out mass deportations would require time to build, “that doesn’t mean that he won’t still amp up doing raids and detain and deport a lot more people.”

“I don’t know that it’s necessarily going to happen in the exact numbers that he’s saying from a practical, financial standpoint of how much it would actually cost the government to do that,” she said. “But I definitely think that we will see an increase in enforcement, an increase in who’s a priority, an increase in fear in the community, and all that just has a devastating impact.”

Rutter said beyond mass deportations, there are a lot of ways that the administration implemented anti-immigration policies in the first Trump term that they could use again — including expediting cases while gutting existing asylum law to deport people faster, or even rejecting applications due to small bureaucratic technicalities. Rutter said in the last Trump administration, not writing “N/A” and instead simply leaving a space blank was used as a reason by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to reject applications.