‘No somos ninguna basura’: Philly-area Puerto Ricans react to ‘racist’ joke at Trump rally

For David Torres, a former GOP ward leader in Philadelphia, who now identifies himself as an independent, the comment was “very stupid.” He said Trump and his campaign should have immediately disavowed the comments onstage that night.

Torres, a Trump supporter, said the comments aren’t a “dealbreaker” for him because he believes in Trump’s other policies, and because a senior campaign advisor said “the joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

“I think that he should separate himself or be straight with the community,” Torres said of Trump. “He’s got a lot of good stuff. I believe in him more than I believe in [Kamala]. I believe that there’s a lot of things that she has at fault that I don’t like, but at the same time, you got to take responsibility.”

He wanted Trump to apologize to the community at his Tuesday night rally in Allentown — a city where Puerto Ricans make up roughly 9% of the population.

Trump did not apologize for Hinchcliffe’s comment. Instead he claimed he has “done more for Puerto Rico than any president by far.”

“I’m so proud we’re getting support from Latinos like never before,” Trump said.

Fuentes said she knows some people who “are sticking to their guns and basically saying that it doesn’t matter … that they would vote for Trump, that it doesn’t matter, that it was a joke.”

But Morales, Vazquez and other Puerto Ricans in Philly working to support Harris said among many undecided Puerto Ricans they know, the comments have tipped the scales.

“A lot of people was not going out to vote,” Morales said, adding that now, it’s a different story. She said her phone has been ringing off the hook.

“We have all these people, they now make up their mind, they have [had] enough, and now they are going out, and they actually went out yesterday and they actually voted,” she said. “They went out and they did the early voting because they knew today was the last day, and it is the last day for early voting. They went out and they said, ‘Well, we are helping Puerto Rico people, and we are helping the Latinos. And we came and we cast our vote because we’re taking the trash [out] now, we’re not waiting for Nov. 5.’”

Vazquez said she hopes that more Puerto Ricans are now motivated to vote, especially in Pennsylvania, where they number in the hundreds of thousands — significantly more than Biden’s 2020 margin of victory in the state of roughly 80,000 votes.

“Yo espero que … eso les dé más énfasis para salir a votar, que no se queden callados, que no se queden en su casa, que salgan a votar para demostrarles que sí nosotros somos importantes, que valimos”, dijo ella.

“I hope that … that gives them more emphasis to go out and vote, to not stay silent, to not stay in their house, that they go out to vote to show them that we are important, that we matter,” she said.