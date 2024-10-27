Kamala Harris told a church congregation Sunday that the United States is “determined to turn the page on hatred and division.”

The vice president’s visit to Philadelphia’s Church of Christian Compassion, where the pastor introduced her at a worship service as “the voice of the future,” was the first stop of the day in the largest city in swing state Pennsylvania and a critical Democratic stronghold. The presidential nominee is trying to energize supporters with a little more than a week to go before the Nov. 5 election.

In her remarks, Harris drew on the story of the Apostle Paul, who overcome difficulties to spread the word of Jesus.

“In hard times when we may grow weary in doing good, we must remember the power that works within us, the divine power that transformed Paul’s life, guided him through shipwreck and sustained him through trials,” Harris said.

After Harris spoke, W. Lonnie Herndon, the church’s senior pastor, delivered a sermon about compassion and how “strong people never put others down, they lift them up.”

“In nine days we’ll be able to do this,” Herndon said as he made the motion of turning a page. “Turn the page,” the congregation shouted in unison.

“We are going to get out and vote,” he said as Harris listened from her seat in the front row. “And let me be crystal clear. We are not electing a pastor. We are electing a president that will deal with these divided United States, bring us back together.”

Harris planned to stop later at a barbershop, a Puerto Rican restaurant and a youth basketball facility before speaking at a rally.