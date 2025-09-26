From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage at The Met in North Philadelphia, entering an electric room and a new chapter in her public life.

The event felt like one of her many 2024 campaign visits to the city, with more than 3,000 supporters chanting her name as she stepped onto the stage.

Harris told moderator Dawn Staley, a Philadelphia native and head coach for the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team, that she wanted her voice to be among those who continue to dissect how the 2024 presidential race unfolded.

“I would like history to recall that it was the closest election in the 21st century,” Harris said to cheers. “So I decided to write a book.”

Harris won the third-largest total number of votes in U.S. presidential history, but lost the national popular vote by a 1.5% margin. She also lost every swing state, including the largest, Pennsylvania, which Trump won by less than two percentage points.

In the 107 days that she was a presidential candidate, Harris regularly visited the commonwealth and even made her final argument on the eve of Election Day at a star-studded extravaganza on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

‘We thought we were going to win’

Much of the conversation focused on Harris’ personal journey from being vice president in the Biden administration up until Election Day 2024. She acknowledged the abruptness of her sudden candidacy, the compressed pace of decision-making and the weight of expectations she carried as a Black woman stepping into the presidential arena after President Joe Biden’s withdrawal.

“I feel very blessed that in my career I’ve had many people, men and women, who have offered me advice along the way that has taken into account the realities of being the first and give them that kind of feedback in a way that is very supportive,” she said.

One of those people was then-Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany’s first female leader, who once told her, “Don’t ever let them make you cry.”

Harris also recounted how her husband, Doug Emhoff, returned to Pennsylvania to campaign on Election Day when he received a call from a friend — a Democrat who worked at Fox News — who expressed concern over the unfolding results. Harris said she could tell something was wrong when Emhoff returned to Washington, D.C.

“He was so in shock about it,” Harris said. “We really believed we were going to win … We thought we were going to be giving a victory speech at Howard University, my alma mater, but of course, that was not what happened.”