From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor was in Philadelphia on Tuesday at the Parkway Central Library to discuss her new children’s book.

The book, titled “Just Shine! How to Be a Better You,” focuses on helping others “discover their inner brilliance.” Sotomayor’s mother served as the inspiration for the recently released work, with the justice citing her mother’s upbringing in Puerto Rico and her “ability to help people see their own brilliance.”

Sotomayor, the first Latina Supreme Court justice, spoke with WHYY’s Cherri Gregg and answered fan-submitted questions throughout the event. She discussed how the book saw her “using the writing as my therapy” to address the pain of her mother’s death in 2021.

“But at a certain point you wake up and you realize, ‘Wait a minute, writing a book for other people is not about your therapy,’” Sotomayor said. “It’s about what are you sharing with them that will help them, and that’s when this really started to come together. It took a lot of drafts and a lot of years.”

Sotomayor said that when reflecting on her mother’s passing, she had an epiphany that inspired her to begin crafting a children’s novel.

“Our first teachers are our parents,” Sotomayor said. “When I had that realization, I thought about it and said, ‘What do I need to impart to kids that could be examples of things that are important about human relations?’ Because that’s what my mother was great at, really making other people feel special. And so that’s what the book is about.”