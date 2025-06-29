Former Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden spoke at the Free Library of Philadelphia Parkway Central Branch on Saturday night, where she sat down for a fireside chat with Ashley Jordan, president and CEO of the African American Museum in Philadelphia.

Hayden, both the first woman and the first Black person to head the Library of Congress, was fired by President Donald Trump on May 8 in a two-sentence email.

In a conversation that touched on her career, her accomplishments and her abrupt dismissal, Hayden said she is hopeful about the future of public libraries and freedom of expression despite nationwide pushes for book bans and attacks on cultural institutions.

“I’ve been able to be part of opening up the world to more people and to help them see themselves in the world and in the past, so they can do their future,” Hayden said. “And that is a wonderful thing to think about, that you’ve been part of … All of what we do in these types of organizations, that’s what we’re doing. We’re betting on the future. And so I was glad that I was able to do that at the Library of Congress.”

In his introductory remarks, Kelly Richards, president and director of the Free Library of Philadelphia, said that Hayden has always been a “tireless advocate” for the library systems throughout her career. He said libraries are not just “repositories of knowledge” in a democratic society, but “vibrant centers of community life, education and inclusion.”

“Libraries have a reputation for being a quiet place, but not tonight,” Richards said, as audience members gave Hayden and Jordan a standing ovation when they entered the stage.

Earlier this month, Hayden spoke about her firing for the first time in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning’s Robert Costa. She addressed White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s comments that Hayden was fired because “there were quite concerning things that she had done at the Library of Congress in the pursuit of DEI and putting inappropriate books in the library for children.”

Hayden told Costa she had never had any issue with the Trump administration or any previous presidential administration. She said Leavitt’s comments caused her to be “concerned that there might not have been as much of an awareness of what the Library of Congress does,” and said it was “puzzling” that terms like “inclusion” would be referred to in a negative light. On Saturday, she told the crowd it is important for people to “speak up” against book bans and other moves to limit freedom of expression and education. She also highlighted the importance of libraries, museums and other cultural institutions working together to uplift one another.

“You don’t want to fall prey to dividing and saying, well, that’s just a library issue, or that’s just a museum [issue]” she said. “No, it’s a education, social fabric, infrastructure issue, and that’s what creates that safety net for people, and that opportunity net and lift for people when all of these organizations work together.”