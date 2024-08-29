Cooling centers with unreliable A/C

Several of the libraries that closed this summer due to inadequate air conditioning were advertised as city cooling centers during heat waves.

When summer temperatures become dangerous, the city declares a Heat Health Emergency, opening cooling centers as places where residents without A/C at home can cool off. City cooling centers mostly consist of spraygrounds and extended hours at existing pools, rec centers, PHA senior sites, older adult centers and libraries.

The city declared two Heat Health Emergencies this summer: one in late June and a second in mid-July. For each, officials designated roughly a dozen libraries as cooling centers with extended hours.

Fox Chase Library in Northeast Philadelphia was designated a cooling center during both, but closed during the last day of the July emergency due to cooling issues, according to OCF.

“It hurts,” said staffer Allegra D’Ambruoso, speaking as a member of AFSCME DC 47 Local 2186. “We’re supposed to be here for the community.”

The windows of the one-story building don’t open. So when one of the library’s two A/C compressors broke, D’Ambruoso said that the temperature and humidity inside started to climb. With several hours left before the city’s Heat Health Emergency declaration was set to expire, staff told roughly two dozen patrons using the library to leave, she said.

“Even though they’re sitting here like sweating, it’s hard to say to them, ‘We have to close,’” D’Ambruoso said.

Four other libraries designated as cooling centers in June — Charles Santore, Cecil B. Moore, Joseph E. Coleman Regional and Walnut Street West — closed for at least one day later in the summer because of failing A/C.

Why libraries close

When temperatures and humidity within a library building exceed guidelines set by the city, which call for temperatures to not exceed 80 degrees, discussions begin about whether to temporarily close a branch, Free Library officials said.

Free Library staff try to keep the space within the guidelines — for example, by installing portable dehumidifiers, said Deputy Director of Property Management Ty Dupass.

But in some libraries, windows do not open, so broken air conditioning can mean there’s no way to get fresh air into the building, he said.

If the issue cannot be quickly resolved, the branch will close, said Free Library spokesperson Leila Sadat, to make sure “not just visitors and patrons are comfortable, but that staff are able to do their jobs.”

Dupass said hot temperatures this summer challenged library air conditioning systems. Since June, Philadelphia has seen over a dozen days that topped 95°F — among the most on record.

“We have unusual high temperatures and humidity levels that the system may or may not be able to handle,” he said.

When a library designated as a cooling center experiences an unexpected HVAC issue that cannot be quickly resolved, the Free Library tries to designate another nearby library as a replacement cooling center, Sadat said.

‘Missing out on a community space’

Neha Pancholi, a science writer who lives less than two blocks from the Falls of Schuylkill Library in East Falls, takes her 2-year-old daughter to the library each week to pick out books to read at bedtime.

“She asks to go and is always super proud to walk up with her library card to check out the books herself,” said Pancholi, who’s vice president of the Friends of the Falls of Schuylkill Library. “Between the books and just a new experience of being outside the house in a different setting, the toys there, the other kids, it’s definitely an incredibly stimulating and fun activity for her to do every week.”

But the Falls of Schuylkill Library’s closure for almost a month starting in mid-July meant the pair missed out on their weekly routine.

At other branches, the cooling-related closures also canceled events such as chair yoga, LEGO club for kids, gaming club for teens and literacy programming for babies. The closures also meant people missed out on basic services.

“There are some patrons who come in here almost every day to use the computers,” said D’Ambruoso, the staff member at a library in the Northeast that closed for weeks.

Multiple library closures in the Northeast left patrons there with few places to go.

“We’ll see some of the same kids, like teenagers or tweens, who come in, and they’re wandering around the neighborhood not doing much and then they come in and hang out for a little bit,” D’Ambruoso said. “At least they’re nice and safe here. We have a vibrant community of seniors who come in every week. So they’re missing out on a community space.”

At Cecil B. Moore in North Philly, staff decided to keep the library open despite the decades-old air conditioner not working at full capacity for most of the summer, said librarian Kate Goodman, speaking as a member of AFSCME DC 47 Local 2187. Goodman said on a typical summer day, dozens of patrons come to the library, including many kids out of school for the summer and older adults.

“If we weren’t open those days … the kids might be forced to go outside or to the park,” Goodman said. “Adults wouldn’t be getting key services they need like computer services and printing and a place to hang out.”