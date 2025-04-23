Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A redevelopment of Philadelphia’s Navy Yard has earned a gold star for compact, sustainable development.

Roughly a quarter of the 1,200-acre former naval shipyard has been certified “LEED Gold” for Neighborhood Development. It’s the largest project to receive the designation in the country, developers say.

“Philadelphia deserves to be first,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said at an Earth Day press event at the Navy Yard announcing the certification Tuesday. She said the development advances her goals to make Philly the “safest, cleanest, greenest big city in the nation with access to economic opportunity for all.”

The LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, certification is a marker of green design within the building industry.

The Navy Yard, which is undergoing a multi-billion dollar redevelopment and plans to welcome its first residents later this year, is already home to several LEED-certified buildings. But the certification announced Tuesday, covering 39 existing buildings and 38 buildings that are planned, is Philly’s first on a neighborhood scale.