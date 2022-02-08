Geothermal energy lies right beneath our feet. Could Philadelphia tap into it?

How geothermal works

The most expensive part of a geothermal installation is the drill rig. Holes need to go deep enough in the ground to reach the bedrock.

In the case of the German Society of Pennsylvania, that’s about 400 feet through the Wissahickon schist, to eventually hit granite. The temperature in that part of the earth is a consistent 55 degrees — think of it like a 55-degree storage facility. Holes in vertical loops are lined with high-density polyethylene pipes and filled with water.

The German Society’s parking lot served as the well field for the ground loop system. It was dug up and the pipes installed, and today, there’s nothing to see but half a dozen metal plates that read “water” marking the boreholes. And nothing to hear but nearby traffic.

“There are two circulation pumps that are circulating the water through all these loops up, down, up, down, up, 23 times,” said Michels.

The water flowing through those vertical looped pipes will be in the ground long enough to reach that steady temperature of about 55 degrees. Michels’ friend Jack DiEnna has worked with geothermal for decades, including when he worked at PECO. He’s now the executive director of the Geothermal National and International Initiative. DiEnna refers to it as caveman technology.

“Because if you walk into a cave right now, it’s ground temperature,” he said. “It could be 15 degrees outside. It’s going to be 55 degrees in the cave. It’s the same concept.”

From beneath the parking lot, that 55-degree water then flows into the basement to a heat pump located in the society’s former vault. The water is used to heat the building in winter — or cool it in the summer.

“What people don’t realize is they’ve lived with the heat pump their whole life,” said DiEnna. “It’s called a refrigerator. It’s the same thing.”

Check out the back of your refrigerator — it’s hot. That’s because it’s removing the heat from the inside and dumping it into your kitchen. In the winter, your refrigerator doesn’t have to work very hard. When it’s summertime and 90 degrees, your refrigerator works really, really hard.

But a heat pump operating with 55-degree water running through it no matter the season doesn’t have to work hard in summer or winter. That’s a very happy heat pump that uses very little electricity. And there’s no need for carbon-polluting natural gas to heat the home. The heat pump also does something natural gas can’t, it provides air conditioning as well.

Michels said the whole thing cost about $1.4 million at the German Society — but they were going to spend that much anyway to put in a new heating and cooling system to preserve their rare book collection. And their gas bill went down from $1,200 a month to just $63 a month.

Networked geothermal, aka a GeoGrid

Philadelphia wants to see if this can work on a larger scale, and possibly replace natural gas. Philadelphia Gas Works has agreed to take steps toward exploring how to reduce its carbon footprint as part of the city’s overall goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 81-page PGW Business Diversification Study, released in December, aims to tackle the difficult question of how the city can meet its climate goals while also owning a fossil fuel company that provides heating and cooking gas to about 500,000 city residents, almost one-quarter of whom live below the federal poverty level. Philadelphians spend on average 6.7% of their incomes on energy, double the national average.

The diversification report recommends further study into three separate future pathways for PGW: expanded weatherization; harvesting sewer gas or landfill gas that produces methane; and networked geothermal.

Cary Smith worked for decades in the oil and gas industry before shifting to geothermal in the 1990s and is now part of the GreyEdge Group, a consulting firm that includes some of the world’s leading experts in the field. Smith designed one of the first district geothermal systems for Colorado Mesa University.

“It’s a practical application and modification of the technology to do what we need to do with it,” he said. “And we’re finding out that this is a lot more versatile than we thought it was.”

Instead of just one building like the German Historical Society striking out on its own, with district or networked geothermal (some call it a GeoGrid), a utility like PGW would drill down into a playground, a field, or even an intersection, lay the pipe, add the water, and install heat pumps in all the neighboring homes. That system would be used to heat and cool an entire neighborhood.

Smith said the costs are going down because the piping now used lasts 50 years and the loop systems use less of it. He said costs of installation need to be weighed against the heavy costs associated with climate change, and with replacing PGW’s aging pipe system.

“Then, all of a sudden, different cost structures emerge,” he said. “And those different cost structures emerging are dictating the change. It’s still economically driven, as much as we like to think that we’re becoming more moral.”

Smith said he’s amazed by how much potential exists in district geothermal. “Back in the ’60s, we all decided we were going to do something to change the world. And you know, I got a chance to do that, and I don’t think everybody had that opportunity.”

It’s not clear how eager PGW is to wean itself off gas. Company executives participated in the diversification study with the city. But along with other gas industry utilities, they’ve also opposed electrification. PGW’s new CEO, Seth Shapiro, would not agree to an interview for this story.