Wolf sues to force carbon-pricing plan to take effect

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration went to court Thursday to force through its regulation imposing a price on carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel-fired power plants, the centerpiece of the Democrat’s plan to fight climate change that is stuck in a dispute with the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The lawsuit in Commonwealth Court is aimed at a legislative agency that publishes the weekly official record of Pennsylvania state government agency actions. Wolf’s administration wants a court order to force the agency to publish Wolf’s regulation, something it has refused thus far to do.

Publishing the regulation in the Pennsylvania Bulletin would mean it takes immediate effect, and would make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy.