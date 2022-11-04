Wolf signs hastily passed $2 billion tax package that encourages natural gas production in Pa.

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a $2 billion tax credit package for the hydrogen production, milk processing, and biomedical research industries into law, capping months of quiet negotiations between the Democrat and top Republicans in the General Assembly.

Ninety cents out of each dollar offered will be used to encourage the use of natural gas, including $1 billion in tax incentives to attract a new “hydrogen hub” to Pennsylvania.

The package will provide $50 million a year in tax breaks to a company that agrees to produce hydrogen for 20 years and increase an existing methane tax credit by $30 million to $56.5 million annually. The latter credit, passed in 2020 and set to expire in 2050, was designed to encourage the use of methane to manufacture other products, such as fertilizer or gasoline.

The legislation also includes $15 million annually over eight years for a milk processing project, $10 million annually over 5 years for biomedical research, and $10 million annually over 5 years for semiconductor production.

The package was publicly introduced as an amendment to a bill just after 3 p.m. on Oct. 26. Less than six hours later, both the state House and Senate passed the legislation. There was little public debate and no public hearings.

Despite its hasty passage, top Republican lawmakers said the bill’s language was negotiated for months, and that some of the proposals came out of the state’s spring budget talks.

“While it took a while to come together, I’m glad that it finally did,” state House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R., Lancaster) said after the deal cleared the chamber in a late-night vote.

Spotlight PA first publicly reported details of the deal on Oct. 24, kicking off a furious wave of lobbying aimed at Wolf and the legislature in the days before the bill’s passage.

Environmental groups roundly criticized the package as a waste of money that could instead be spent on “proven and inexpensive clean energy technologies” like solar and wind production.

“This is slapdash industrial policy at its worst that will perpetuate Pennsylvania’s addiction to fossil fuels,” Patrick McDonnell, president of the environmental group PennFuture and a former cabinet secretary under Wolf, said in a statement.

Some conservative groups, such as the free-market Commonwealth Foundation, also came out against the proposal.

“We support reducing tax rates for all businesses and oppose handouts to the politically selected,” foundation Vice President Stephen Bloom said.

But the proposal also had the backing of the politically potent building trade unions. In an Oct. 25 letter, Robert Bair, president of the Pennsylvania State Building & Construction Trades Council, urged lawmakers to advance the proposal without any changes.

The package “has been carefully and thoughtfully crafted to support several major construction projects around the state,” the letter said without providing specifics.

The final language requires a company to pay construction workers on any project that qualifies for a tax credit the prevailing wage. However, no similar protections exist within the law for workers who receive permanent jobs at the completed facilities.

The council did not reply to a request for comment.