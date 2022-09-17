Fracking ban in Delaware River Basin survives Pa. GOP lawmakers’ challenge in federal court

The decision on standing is precedential, meaning it binds all courts in the 3rd Circuit from allowing cases where individual lawmakers challenge policy.

“It makes clear that these types of challenges by state legislators cannot go forward, the courthouse door is not open to them,” said Robert Wiygul, an attorney representing suburban Philadelphia Democratic senators who joined the case on the side of the DRBC. “They were trying to speak for the General Assembly as a whole.”

The plaintiffs also tried to use the Environmental Rights Amendment of the Pennsylvania Constitution to argue in favor of their standing as “trustees” of the state’s natural resources.

“The court cited how upside down and backwards that was,” Wiygul said.

All four basin states — Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and New York — voted to ban fracking in February 2021.

After 10 years of debating and studying the issue, the DRBC cited scientific evidence that fracking has polluted drinking water, surface water, and groundwater. The vote prohibits gas drilling in northeastern Pennsylvania and southern New York state, where Marcellus Shale gas deposits are limited to about one-third of the basin.

The court did not preclude others from challenging the ban who could prove injury.

Yaw’s office did not return a request for comment.