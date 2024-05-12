The good, the bad and the muddy: Kensington Derby boasts largest field in its 16 years

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!.

From a giant squid commandeering a submarine to valiant riders seeking to resuscitate the Phillies’ doomed Dollar Dog Night, this year’s Kensington Derby and Arts Festival displayed all of the neighborhood’s wacky, weird and wondrous creative genius.

At least 15,000 gathered on Saturday to cheer on and participate in the festival — one of, if not the, largest crowds the event has boasted, according to Kae Anderson, organizer and director of operations at the Fishtown District.

Since 2007, the annual affair has celebrated the many possible iterations of human-powered transit while uplifting the rich artistic community of East Kensington. Funds raised from the event support community development work by the East Kensington Neighbors Association and the Fishtown District.

Derby vehicles are required to be completely human-powered, and participants’ interpretations varied widely. From decked-out bicycles and tricycles to roller skates, a record 33 teams participated, Anderson said.