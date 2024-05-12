The good, the bad and the muddy: Kensington Derby boasts largest field in its 16 years

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!.
From a giant squid commandeering a submarine to valiant riders seeking to resuscitate the Phillies’ doomed Dollar Dog Night, this year’s Kensington Derby and Arts Festival displayed all of the neighborhood’s wacky, weird and wondrous creative genius.
At least 15,000 gathered on Saturday to cheer on and participate in the festival — one of, if not the, largest crowds the event has boasted, according to Kae Anderson, organizer and director of operations at the Fishtown District.
Since 2007, the annual affair has celebrated the many possible iterations of human-powered transit while uplifting the rich artistic community of East Kensington. Funds raised from the event support community development work by the East Kensington Neighbors Association and the Fishtown District.
Derby vehicles are required to be completely human-powered, and participants’ interpretations varied widely. From decked-out bicycles and tricycles to roller skates, a record 33 teams participated, Anderson said.
Onlookers in the streets and on rooftops and street signs watched as derby participants traversed a three-mile course with a number of obstacles, including the infamous mud pit at the race’s finish line.
Tony Bolante, an East Kensington resident, partook as the “Kensington Nautilus,” complete with a giant squid costume. He fell in love with the derby when he moved to Philadelphia around nine years ago. Saturday’s was his third time participating.
The “Kensington Nautilus” won both Best Costume and the People’s Choice Award.
“I think it’s just a great neighborhood event and I love a fun spectacle,” Bolante said, who noted his creation was the work of a team of friends and “all sweat.”
Bolante said he had the idea for months, but didn’t start constructing his costume and vehicle until a couple of weeks ago.
“I recommend if you do it, start earlier. Start a little earlier, as early as you can,” he said with a laugh.
Here’s a look at the best, the beautiful and the bizarre of this year’s Kensington Derby.
A non-comprehensive look at the mud pit contenders in the Kensington Derby & Arts Fest:— Maria Pulcinella (@mariapulcinella) May 11, 2024
⚾️ A Phanatic-Gritty duo pic.twitter.com/zPjEjU2vlQ
