The good, the bad and the muddy: Kensington Derby boasts largest field in its 16 years

The derby’s latest iteration featured a very hungry caterpillar, a glamorous Phanatic-Gritty duo and an ode to Dollar Dog Night. Plus, plenty of mud.

Hot dogs were tossed to derby mud pit onlookers. "What do we want? Hot dogs," said one costumed rider. "When do we want 'em? Now!" (Emily Neil/WHYY)

From a giant squid commandeering a submarine to valiant riders seeking to resuscitate the Phillies’ doomed Dollar Dog Night, this year’s Kensington Derby and Arts Festival displayed all of the neighborhood’s wacky, weird and wondrous creative genius.

At least 15,000 gathered on Saturday to cheer on and participate in the festival — one of, if not the, largest crowds the event has boasted, according to Kae Anderson, organizer and director of operations at the Fishtown District.

Since 2007, the annual affair has celebrated the many possible iterations of human-powered transit while uplifting the rich artistic community of East Kensington. Funds raised from the event support community development work by the East Kensington Neighbors Association and the Fishtown District.

Derby vehicles are required to be completely human-powered, and participants’ interpretations varied widely. From decked-out bicycles and tricycles to roller skates, a record 33 teams participated, Anderson said.

Tony Bolante appears in costume as a giant squid in the mud pit at the 2024 Kensington Derby and Arts Festival
Tony Bolante, as “The Kensington Nautilus,” won best costume design and the people’s choice award at the 2024 Kensington Derby. (Emily Neil/WHYY)

Onlookers in the streets and on rooftops and street signs watched as derby participants traversed a three-mile course with a number of obstacles, including the infamous mud pit at the race’s finish line.

Tony Bolante, an East Kensington resident, partook as the “Kensington Nautilus,” complete with a giant squid costume. He fell in love with the derby when he moved to Philadelphia around nine years ago. Saturday’s was his third time participating.

The “Kensington Nautilus” won both Best Costume and the People’s Choice Award.

“I think it’s just a great neighborhood event and I love a fun spectacle,” Bolante said, who noted his creation was the work of a team of friends and “all sweat.”

Tony Bolante appears in costume as a giant squid at the 2024 Kensington Derby and Arts Festival
Tony Bolante appears in costume as a giant squid in the mud pit at the 2024 Kensington Derby and Arts Festival
Bolante said he had the idea for months, but didn’t start constructing his costume and vehicle until a couple of weeks ago.

“I recommend if you do it, start earlier. Start a little earlier, as early as you can,” he said with a laugh.

Here’s a look at the best, the beautiful and the bizarre of this year’s Kensington Derby.

Shrek, from “The Swamp” team, rides through the mud pit at the 2024 Kensington Derby.
Shrek, from “The Swamp” team, rides through the mud pit at the 2024 Kensington Derby. (Emily Neil/WHYY)
A Kensington Derby participant with a Carnival-themed costume travels through the mud pit
Stacey Annzane was in her eighth year participating in the derby. “The other ones I was more prepared,” she said before the race. Her original design was bigger, but got destroyed by recent rain. “This is a very small, small, small version,” she said. (Emily Neil/WHYY)
A glamorous Gritty and Phillie Phanatic make their way through the mud pit at the Kensington Derby
A glamorous Gritty and Phillie Phanatic elegantly made their way through the mud pit. (Emily Neil/WHYY)
Two people dressed as traffic cones ride a bike at the Kensington Derby mud pit
Katy Flaccavento participated in the derby for the first time, with a sculpture design that paid ode to parking cones in Philly. “This spot is taken!” she yelled after crossing the mud pit. (Emily Neil/WHYY)
Kensington Derby participants dressed as a caterpillar on roller skates ride through the mud pit
Kensington Derby participants dressed as a caterpillar on roller skates ride through the mud pit
Participants in the largest derby field ever at the Kensington Derby
Participants in the largest derby field ever at the Kensington Derby on May 11, 2024. (Emily Neil/WHYY
Participants in the largest derby field ever at the Kensington Derby
A person dressed as a hotdog rides through the mud pit at the Kensington Derby
One team tried their best to bring back “Dollar Dog Night” — canceled by this Phillies this season — with their derby vehicles and costumes. (Emily Neil/WHYY)
A "trio" of deer traverses through the mud at the Kensington Derby. (Emily Neil/WHYY)
The Wavy Boys earned the “best team” award at the 2024 Kensington Derby.
The Wavy Boys earned the “best team” award at the 2024 Kensington Derby. (Emily Neil/WHYY)
A rider faces the mud pit at the 2024 Kensington Derby.
A rider faces the mud pit at the 2024 Kensington Derby. (Emily Neil)
Kensington Derby participants prepare their vehicles before the mud pit.
Kensington Derby participants prepare their vehicles before the mud pit. (Emily Neil/WHYY)
Two members of the Locomotion Creation team are seen at the Kensington Derby
The “Locomotion Creation” team won best design at the 2024 Kensington Derby. (Emily Neil/WHYY)
A Kensington Derby participant with a Carnival-themed costume and bike
Kensington Derby participants prepare their vehicles before the mud pit.
Kensington Derby participants prepare their vehicles before the mud pit.
Alexis Nicotera was participating in the derby for the first time with a “carnival” theme. “I saw it last year, I saw the mud pit part last year, and it was so fun, so I was like, I have to do it. If I don’t do it I’m going to be disappointed in myself,” she said. She created her costume “for the kiddos,” and said a lot of kids came up to her because they loved the design and colors. (Emily Neil/WHYY)

