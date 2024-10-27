Big Ramp gallery scratches at politicized pet memes in ‘The Sublime is Meow’

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

First, Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance blamed the erosion of America’s maternal instincts on “childless cat ladies.” Then his running mate Donald Trump unwittingly created a meme when he falsely claimed immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating the cats and dogs of their neighbors.

“I thought there was a really strange thing where animals suddenly became part of this very human world of electoral politics,” said Chris Hammes, an artist and co-founder of Big Ramp, a small art gallery in Kensington.

He is not alone. When Hammes put out a call for submissions to “The Sublime is Meow,” an exhibition of artist-made cat toys, more than 40 artists sent in work.

These include felted art supplies dangling from strings by Ayla Shadya Alsebai, a mouse toy with its head cut off and fixed to the wall as a tiny taxidermy wall mount by Shawn Beeks, and a vial of a testosterone cypionate, a hormone injection commonly used by people in gender transition, crafted by artist Elliot Engles as a soft plushy.

Contributing artist Katie Dillon Low describes herself as a “gold-levelstar cat lady.”

“I do have a very special cat. Her name is Nugget,” she said, explaining that she sews her feline clothing and even owns a leash harness for when they go on camping trips together.

Low, who earned a master’s in fine arts at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, submitted a piece inspired by conceptual art progenitor Marcel Duchamp and his Readymades, or common objects elevated to fine art through presentation, such as a toilet.

Low swept underneath her couch, stove, refrigerator and every piece of furniture in her home to rediscover the lost objects Nugget had played with: twist ties, little felt balls pulled from the fringe of a throw pillow, hair scrunchies, the plastic pull-tops from milk containers and empty spools of medical tape.

She cataloged and pinned each artifact to a large board inside a plexiglass vitrine, as though they were specimens prepared for a natural science display. She titled it “The Hoard.”

“Some of it is literally trash,” Low said. “There’s no reason, really, to buy a cat toy because for a cat, anything is a toy.”