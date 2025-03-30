From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Novelist Kurt Vonnegut Jr., whose best selling works like “Slaughterhouse Five” and “Breakfast of Champions” approached tragic and weighty subjects with whimsical absurdity, was lesser known as a visual artist.

Collector Heather Rose is trying to change that. She has collected more than two dozen of Vonnegut’s works and arranged with her alma mater Drexel University to put them on view.

“I think he’s a good artist. I think he couldn’t stop being a good artist,” said Rose, an intellectual property lawyer. “He was playing with so many different styles and he was quite good at them: Calder, Miro, Dadaism, Cubism.”

“Kurt Vonnegut Jr. As A Visual Artist,” at the gallery of Drexel’s Paul Peck Center, features surreal line drawings and abstract portraiture made with colored markers on paper.