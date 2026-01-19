From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Arleen Olshan has been involved with LGBTQ arts and activism in Philadelphia for more than 60 years. She was a founding member of the then-Gay Community Center of Philadelphia in 1973, now the William Way Center, and for 10 years she was the co-owner of Giovanni’s Room, America’s oldest gay bookstore. She later co-founded Mt. Airy Art Garage.

Now 80 years old, she has seen many friends and colleagues pass away.

“I attended a lot of memorials. I also was very active in the community. So when somebody was written up, I wanted to save the paper on them, like in ‘Au Courant’ and different news media,” Olshan said, referring to the now-defunct Philadelphia gay newspaper that ran from 1982 to 2000.

While flipping through a binder overstuffed with clippings, photos and memorial pamphlets, Olshan explained she wants to draw or paint a portrait of everyone inside.

“Once I started this project, I knew that I had to put them all together so I could see what was possible,” she said. “There are hundreds of people.”