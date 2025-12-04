From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After months of uncertainty, the William Way LGBT Community Center announced this week that the nonprofit is not abandoning, but repairing its longtime home in Center City.

“Thanks to the support of multiple sources, including generous donors, and the efforts of our board, staff, and partners, we are pleased to share that the Center will return to the building once redevelopment is complete,” said board co-chairs David Huting and Laura Ryan in a statement.

The update is a surprise.

A few days before Thanksgiving, the organization announced it was permanently leaving 1315 Spruce St. on Dec. 18 because it couldn’t raise money to renovate the historic building.

For now, it’s unclear how much the renovations will cost or how long it will take for them to be completed. Huting said it would cost $3.5 million just to seal the property, but he could not provide a full estimate for the entire rehab.

“While there are still many details to finalize, including a timeline for when we can once again welcome the community back into the building, we are thrilled to share that the Center will not be leaving its longtime home,” Huting and Ryan said. “We look forward to sharing our vision for a reimagined facility, one that continues to be an essential resource for Philadelphia’s LGBTQ community, and which will become a reality as details are finalized.”

Here’s what to know about the building, its history and current status:

The center is not closing

The building will still close on Dec. 18, but the organization will provide programming and services at other locations while officials figure out the renovation plan.

Starting Jan. 5, the center’s empowerment programs will temporarily operate out of The Church of St. Luke and The Epiphany — located around the corner at 330 S. 13th St. The congregation has a “deeply rooted history of supporting, affirming, and celebrating Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ community,” the nonprofit said.

The list includes an initiative serving older adults who are queer, a resource center for the transgender community and the center’s peer counseling program.

The center will also continue offering arts and culture programming at off-site locations throughout 2026, according to a release on the organization’s website.

The center’s library will only be open for browsing and returns until Dec. 18. Its archive is now closed, but “a plan is being developed to reopen its temporary location to the public next year,” the nonprofit said.

“For William Way, the Center has never been defined solely by a physical address; it lives wherever people come together to support, educate, uplift, and celebrate one another,” Darius McLean, acting executive director of William Way, said in a statement.