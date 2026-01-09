The state’s investigations agency said Thursday that the U.S. attorney’s office has prevented it from taking part in the investigation, which will now “be led solely by the FBI,” according to the Associated Press.

The Minnesota Star Tribune has identified the officer who fired the shots as Jonathan Ross. According to the New York Times, Ross was dragged about 100 yards last year by a driver during an immigration operation in Minnesota.

ICE says Good was shot in her car after attempting to run over immigration agents. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said ICE officials were pushing one of their vehicles out of the snow Wednesday morning when protesters appeared. Noem said 37-year-old Good blocked federal officers with her vehicle and refused to exit her car when officers ordered her to do so and called her actions “a domestic act of terrorism.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called the narrative that the shooting was done in self-defense “garbage.”

”Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody that is bulls***,” he said.

The Democrat called on ICE agents to leave the city, asserting that federal immigration authorities were ripping families apart and sowing chaos on Minneapolis streets.

Núñez said ICE does not serve to keep communities safe and instead causes harm by separating families.

“Let us be honest, if ICE is willing to shoot an ally, a white woman in the face, for documenting abuse, it is our duty to expose and condemn what they have done and will continue to do to Black and brown people behind closed doors,” Núñez said.

Jay Bergen, the pastor of the Germantown Mennonite Church, led chants and songs of unity during Thursday’s protest in Philadelphia.

“As a Christian, as a person of faith and conscience, I stand opposed to any injustice anytime that violence is used, any violence used to oppress people to tear us apart,” Bergen said. “I’m here because my heart is breaking. I’m here because ICE decided they can kill people just for trying to document, just for being present on the streets… That is [the] impunity that we have given them.”

NPR reports the shooting occurred on a residential street in south Minneapolis — less than a mile from where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020.

On Wednesday, Avelo Airlines announced that it’s ending deportation flights on Jan. 27 after months of harsh criticism and protests. Delaware lawmakers have introduced legislation that would strip state incentives from companies that support the deportation efforts under President Donald Trump’s administration.