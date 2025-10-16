From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A Bucks County judge upheld Sheriff Fred Harran’s decision to partner with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, rejecting a legal challenge that sought to block the controversial 287(g) agreement.

The ruling, issued Tuesday by Judge Jeffrey G. Trauger of the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas, allows the sheriff’s office to proceed with the ICE cooperation agreement — at least for now — despite opposition from county commissioners, immigrant rights advocates and the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania.

The decision comes as Harran, a Republican, seeks reelection as he fends off a challenge by Democratic challenger Danny Ceisler.

Harran released a statement shortly after the decision, calling it “a victory for the law-abiding residents of Bucks County and a validation of a common-sense approach to public safety which fully leverages partnerships and resources to keep our communities safe.”

“This decision affirms our ability to use this simple tool to ensure individuals who commit crimes in our county are held fully accountable – regardless of their immigration status,” he wrote.

Stephen Loney, senior supervising attorney at the ACLU, said the “fight is far from over.”

“It’s unfortunate that the judge in this case failed to appreciate what the law clearly states; the sheriff does not have authority to sign onto a 287(g) agreement with ICE,” Loney said in a statement. “We will appeal this decision and, in the meantime, we will continue to work to hold Sheriff Harran accountable to the rule of law.”

Harran signed the 287(g) “task force” model agreement with ICE in April. Under that model, trained local deputies may act in a limited immigration enforcement capacity, including serving ICE warrants and checking individuals in custody against ICE databases.

That led to a series of protests by local activists and contentious court proceedings.