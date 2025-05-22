From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Bucks County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday “reaffirming” commissioners’ sole contractual authority and stating that Bucks County Sheriff Fred Harran’s 287(g) agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is not valid.

“It is, in a way, trying to shield ourselves from some liability and to hopefully make it clear to any entity that wants to sue us that … we’re not making this decision,” Democratic Commissioner Bob Harvie told reporters after the meeting.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania has threatened to sue, arguing that the sheriff does not have the power to enter into a contract with a federal agency without commissioners’ approval.

All three commissioners and the county solicitor said that they have not been provided with the agreement and have not been able to read it.

Harvie and Democratic Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia voted in favor of the resolution. Republican Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo opposed it, saying he “trust[s]” Harran.

“It’s about keeping our community safe,” DiGirolamo said of the collaboration.

Harvie said he would not support the contract, which deputizes local law enforcement to help carry out ICE activities, because he is not confident the federal agency is following the law.

“I believe that there are too many instances of this administration, federal administration, taking actions that are not necessarily following [the] Constitution when it comes to habeas corpus, or whether it is any due process, it’s just not being followed,” he said.