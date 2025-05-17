From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Immigration Customs and Enforcement’s collaboration agreement with the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office is officially approved.

The arrangement, under ICE’s 287(g) program, allows ICE to train deputies from the sheriff’s office to serve and execute arrest warrants for immigration violations, among other provisions.

Stephen Loney, senior supervising attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, told WHYY News that they will be “challenging the sheriff’s unilateral decision to enter into this agreement” without county commissioners’ approval.

“Sheriffs under Pennsylvania law have limited authority granted by statute. They are not independent agencies,” Loney said. “Any agreement that the sheriff wants to enter into has to be approved by the governing authority of the municipality. In this case, that’s the county commissioners. They’ve not voted to approve this.”

The organization outlined its concerns in a letter to Bucks County Sheriff Fred Harran published Monday.