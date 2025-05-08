From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Residents flooded a Bucks County commissioners meeting Wednesday morning to give their thoughts on the agreement between Bucks County Sheriff Fred Harran and U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement to collaborate with the agency on immigration enforcement.

Often heated, the meeting regularly erupted in cheers and jeers as supporters and opponents spoke at the podium. Many residents, such as Betsy Falconi, of Buckingham, came to speak out against the agreement and joined a rally of more than 100 people organized by Indivisible Bucks County and immigrant rights activists.

“I am just disgusted with what’s being done with no due process,” she told WHYY News shortly before the meeting. “I just can’t bear it.”

Others supported the sheriff and his decision.

Fran Hiller said that activists are “advocating for illegal aliens who have committed crimes. Do they not care about the safety of Bucks County residents?”