New immigration policies and tactics are impacting people across our region. ICE recently carried out operations at a car wash and grocery store in Philadelphia and a Haddonfield deli, and Temple University and Penn have reported the revocation of several student visas.

These individual accounts of enforcement can be confusing for immigrants of varying status – and for residents simply reading their stories online. What is actually happening in the immigrant community in the Delaware Valley?

On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll talk to the people involved in cases of detention and deportation and explain sanctuary status and changing immigration policies in our region.

Guests: