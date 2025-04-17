Immigration enforcement in the Greater Philadelphia Area
On this episode of Studio 2, we talk to the people involved in cases of detention and deportation and explain sanctuary status and changing immigration policies in our region.Listen 0:00
New immigration policies and tactics are impacting people across our region. ICE recently carried out operations at a car wash and grocery store in Philadelphia and a Haddonfield deli, and Temple University and Penn have reported the revocation of several student visas.
These individual accounts of enforcement can be confusing for immigrants of varying status – and for residents simply reading their stories online. What is actually happening in the immigrant community in the Delaware Valley?
On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll talk to the people involved in cases of detention and deportation and explain sanctuary status and changing immigration policies in our region.
Guests:
- Jennifer Lee – Law professor and director of the Social Justice Lawyering Clinic at Temple University
- Charlene Maddox – wife of Jesreel Chimilio, who was detained in February and is currently in ICE custody
- Christian Rollo – attorney at Joseph M. Rollo and Associates, an immigration and nationality law firm
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.