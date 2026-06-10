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The Delaware Supreme Court could revive a 2022 law that required residents to be at least 21 years of age to purchase a firearm.

The Delaware Department of Justice appealed a September 2025 state Superior Court ruling that struck down the law as unconstitutional, siding with the gun rights supporters.

The state’s highest court heard arguments Wednesday from the Delaware DOJ, the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association, the state’s National Rifle Association affiliate and the Bridgeville Rifle & Pistol Club.

The law, House Bill 451, outlawed 18-to-20-year-olds from purchasing or possessing firearms, with the exception of shotguns and muzzle-loading weapons. However, it exempted people in that age group who obtained a conceal carry license.

DOJ attorney Kate Aaronson argued that the justices should reverse the lower court’s decision because it failed to give the General Assembly the required deference under the standard it used to reach its decision.

“This court has repeatedly recognized that the legislature is far better equipped to make policy judgments, within constitutional balance, about the threat that firearms actually pose to the safety of the public and how best to combat those risks,” she said.

Delaware is arguing that setting minimum age limits for owning handguns makes the public safer, in part because of research showing the brain isn’t fully developed until age 25, and that young adults under 21 are more likely to misuse firearms.