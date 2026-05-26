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Immigrant rights advocates say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials are neglecting the medical needs of a detainee held in Pennsylvania and should release him to receive treatment for kidney disease.

Izzy Aly, a 40-year-old Egyptian national and Florida resident, was detained by ICE in December 2025 and has been held at Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, for the past five months. According to Aly’s friend and advocate J Mark Barfield, who is coordinating a movement to “free Izzy,” Aly had an active application for a green card when he was detained.

Advocates say a medical exam conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in January revealed Aly had stage 3 kidney disease, but Aly was not told of the diagnosis until March. His requests for treatment have been denied, advocates said at a press conference Tuesday, and last week Aly reported seeing blood in his urine.

“This young man needs care, actual care, right now,” said Jasmine Rivera, executive director of the Pennsylvania Immigration Coalition. “The level of medical care that he needs, so that he doesn’t have permanent damage to his body, so that he doesn’t die, he will never get at Moshannon. Because that’s not how these detention centers are designed.”

The coalition of immigrant rights advocates, which included Free Migration Project, Pennsylvania Immigration Coalition and the Philadelphia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, also called on Clearfield County commissioners to cancel the county’s contract with ICE and GEO Group, the private prison corporation that operates Moshannon.