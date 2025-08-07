Pennsylvania advocates call for shutdown of Moshannon after ICE detainee’s death

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

State and local immigrant justice advocates condemned conditions at the Moshannon Valley Processing Center where a detainee died this week.

Activists called on Clearfield County commissioners to end the contract between the county, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and private corporation GEO Group Inc., which operates Moshannon.

“This most recent death serves as a reminder of what we know. Moshannon should not exist and we want it closed now,” Erika Guadalupe Núñez, executive director of Juntos, a Philadelphia-based immigrant rights organization, said. “The power is in the hands of the county commissioners to end this contract and free our local community from the harms of this local detention center.”

According to ICE, Chaofeng Ge, a 32-year-old Chinese citizen, was pronounced dead by the Clearfield County coroner Tuesday morning after he was found hanging by the neck and unresponsive in the shower by staff members. ICE said the cause of death is under investigation.

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department arrested Ge in January and charged him with criminal use of a communication facility, unlawful use of a computer and access device fraud. He was released to ICE on a detainer after pleading guilty to some of the charges in July.

At the time of his death, Ge had been in ICE custody for five days and was awaiting a hearing before the Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review.

At a press conference Thursday morning, immigrant advocates said Ge’s death is not the first time a detainee has died or has been injured at the detention center. In 2023, Frankline Okpu, a Cameroonian citizen, died while detained at Moshannon, and in August 2024, three detainees were stabbed and taken to the hospital.

Advocates say most people detained by ICE in the Greater Philadelphia region are sent to Moshannon, the largest detention center in the Northeast, with a maximum capacity of 1,876. According to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, or TRAC, as of June 23, an average of 1,340 people are being held at the facility each day.

“Detention as a system is cruel and unnecessary and is an extension of the private industrial complex,” Núñez said. “It’s a system built to profit off of human suffering, and it doesn’t keep our community safe and it tears them apart. Since its opening in 2021, the Moshannon Valley Detention has stood as a symbol of unnecessary cruelty, operated by the GEO Group, a private prison corporation with a long and well documented history of abuse.”

GEO Group referred WHYY News’ request for comment to ICE. In its statement about Ge’s death, ICE said that it is “committed to ensuring that all those in its custody reside in safe, secure, and humane environments. Comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment individuals arrive and throughout the entirety of their stay.”

John Sobel, vice chairman of the Clearfield County commissioners, said he was “saddened” to hear of Ge’s death, but said the appropriate authorities are investigating.

“Their initial findings seem to be that the individual harmed himself, he was not harmed by somebody else or didn’t pass as a result of an accident, or something like that, either,” Sobel said. “In other words, there didn’t seem to be anything connected with it that indicates to us that there was something, you know, some violence or something like that, that we should be immediately concerned about … I do believe the matter is being handled as responsibly as it can by the appropriate authorities here in the county.”

Alexandria Iwanenko, an Erie-based immigration attorney with the Amicangelo & Theisen law firm, said one of her clients who was detained at Erie County Prison and then sent to Moshannon reported that officials did not allow him to contact his attorney, refused to give him water and tied his hands and feet when they gave him food.

“There’s human rights violations concerns, obviously, people not having access to food and water,” she said. “There’s due process and legal access concerns, not being able to speak with clients when they are asking to speak to their attorney and then being deported without ever seeing a deportation order or any type of expedited removal or any process that existed before he was returned to his home country.”